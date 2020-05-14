Arrow, The 100, The Lost Boys: Spin-offs and Reboot Series Still Alive at The CW

CW fans don’t have to worry. Network boss Mark Pedowitz says the planned Arrow and The 100 spin-offs as well as The Lost Boys reboot are still alive, reports Deadline.

A reboot of the 1987 film, The Lost Boys series comes from Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas. The vampire drama follows a mother and her young sons as they move back to the seaside two where they grew up and “discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old.”

Meanwhile, The CW’s The 100 spin-off is set 97 years before the events of the series and “starts with the end of the world — a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of Earth’s human population — and follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before.” The planned Arrow spin-off is “set in 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) had everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly shoedw up in her life again, things took a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended.”

The CW boss Mark Pedowitz says all three projects are still alive at the network despite the ongoing pandemic and productions shut down.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Lost Boys film? Will you check out the reboot and spin-off series?