Arrow: CW Spin-Off Not Moving Forward, The 100 Prequel Still Alive

by Regina Avalos,

Green Arrow and the Canaries TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

The CW has made a decision about one of two potential that had backdoor pilots last year. An Arrow spin-off and a prequel to The 100 have been in the talking stages for months, and fans have wondered if the pilots would move forward.

Deadline has now revealed that Green Arrow and the Canaries is not moving forward. However, The 100 prequel still has a chance to air. In fact, a possible deal could see the series air on both The CW and HBO Max. The options for both casts expired last year.

Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, and Juliana Harkavy were set to star in the new Arrow spin-off, which would follow Oliver Queen’s daughter as she took on the Green Arrow title herself. McNamara is currently appearing on The Stand on CBS All Access.

New and returning shows connected to the “Arrowverse” will begin airing on The CW later this month.

What do you think? Are you surprised that The CW is not moving forward with the Arrow spin-off? Do you plan to watch the prequel series to The 100 if it gets a greenlight?


Dave
Reader
Dave

I think they’re making a mistake. I would’ve liked to watch Green Arrow and the Canaries. They could’ve just made 13 episodes. They have to change their minds or DC would have to make Green Arrow and the Canaries into a comic book series.

January 9, 2021 2:17 pm
john parkyn
Reader
john parkyn

i am so glad tired of this topic getting old watch long time. love Arrow first couple years now that ended shame very good show. Nothing else besides The Flash two best superhero ever.

January 9, 2021 11:44 am
