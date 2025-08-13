Vampirina: Teenage Vampire: Disney Channel Series Debuts Next Month; Trailer & Poster Released

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire has its premiere date. The series will arrive on Disney Channel next month, and viewers can get a glimpse of the series now in a new trailer.

Kenzi Richardson, Jiwon Lee, Shaun Dixon, Milo Maharlika, and Faith Hedley star in the series which follows Vampirina as she attends boarding school. This is the first live-action series following the character.

Disney Channel revealed the following about the series:

“Today, Disney Branded Television revealed a first look at the upcoming original series “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” with the official teaser trailer and poster. The first two episodes of the music-driven series will premiere on Disney Channel on Friday, Sept. 12, at 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT, with new episodes weekly. All 16 episodes will be available Oct. 15 on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand. “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” tells the story of a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. Living amongst humans for the first time, she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire identity a secret, something that’s made more challenging when her overprotective father charges an overzealous ghost to live with her at the school. Vampirina, or “Vee,” is an already beloved character from the popular book saga and the record-breaking Disney Jr. series. “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” is the first live-action portrayal. Upcoming episodes will guest star EmmyⓇ Award winner Mykal-Michelle Harris as the delightful and dangerous Ruby, Jenna Davis (“M3GAN,” “M3EGAN 2.0) as magnetic upperclassmen Megan, viral sensation Ariel Martin (aka Baby Ariel; “ZOMBIES”) as megacool popstar Millie Eyelash, and star of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Janice LeAnn Brown as her character Billie in a mystical crossover episode. The main cast is completed by Kenzi Richardson as the edgy and adorable Vee; Jiwon Lee as Sophie, Vee’s kind and girly-girl roommate; Shaun Dixon as the intriguing and laid-back Elijah; Milo Maharlika as the 600-year-old ghost, Demi; and Faith Hedley as Britney, a super-talented legacy student. The recurring cast features Kate Reinders (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) and Jeff Meacham (“Black-ish”) as Vee’s loving vampire parents. Kim Coles (“Living Single”) is Dean Merriweather of Wilson Hall Academy of the Arts. From the team behind “Julie and the Phantoms,” Dan Cross and David Hoge serve as showrunners and executive producers. Creator of hit series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Tim Federle is executive producer, with Bronwyn North-Reist as executive producer and Meg Deloatch (“Family Reunion”) as executive producer.”

The trailer and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Disney Channel next month?