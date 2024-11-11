Andor: Season Two Launch Date Announced for Disney+ Star Wars Series

Andor finally has a return date for its second season. Disney+ announced an April premiere date for the season at D23 Brazil. Season one aired in November 2022. The series’ return was delayed due to the SAG-Aftra Strike.

Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw star in Andor, which is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Luna teased the following about the series, per Deadline:

“This second part will follow Cassian over the period of four years as he grows into the hero we see make the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One.”

A teaser for the series’ return is below. The series returns on April 22nd.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Star Wars series? Do you plan to watch season two?