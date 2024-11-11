When Calls the Heart: Season 12 Premiere Date and Preview Released by Hallmark Channel

When Calls the Heart is returning for season 12 earlier than usual. The series usually returns with new episodes in the spring, but this new season will arrive in January. Hallmark released a short preview teasing the premiere date and the arrival of Melissa Gilbert to the series.

Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock star in the series which follows Elizabeth Thatcher and the residents of Hope Valley inspired by Janette Oke’s novels.

Production on the 12 episode season began in July. When the series was renewed back in May, Krakow said the following about the series:

“I am overjoyed that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 12th season! Our fantastic writers, cast, and crew couldn’t be more excited to begin filming this next season! We are proud to tell stories that warm hearts in homes around the world and so grateful to Hallmark for being such champions of that positivity. Having the Hearties’ support over the past decade has been a true testament to what this show is all about: community and love. We cannot wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store!”

When Calls the Heart returns to Hallmark on January 5. The teaser for season 12 is below.

