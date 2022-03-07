When Calls the Heart: Season Nine Viewer Votes

Will Elizabeth and Lucas’ relationship grow in the ninth season of the When Calls the Heart TV show on Hallmark Channel? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like When Calls the Heart is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of When Calls the Heart here.

A Hallmark Channel romantic drama series, When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Andrea Brooks, Kavan Smith, and Pascale Hutton. Others in the cast include Ben Rosenbaum, Johannah Newmarch, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Viv Leacock, Natasha Burnett, Vienna Leacock, Elias Leacock, Hrothgar Mathews, Loretta Walsh, and Amanda Wong. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but enters into a new relationship with mysterious gambler Lucas Bouchard (McNally). In season nine, Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth and Lucas focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.





What do you think? Which season nine episodes of the When Calls the Heart TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that When Calls the Heart should be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on Hallmark Channel? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.