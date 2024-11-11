Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season Two; Andra Day Joins Disney+ Fantasy Series

Percy Jackson has found its Athena. According to Deadline, the casting of Andra Day in the fantasy series was announced at D23 Brazil.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri star in the Disney+ fantasy series inspired by the Rick Riordan novels. Season two is based on the second novel in the book series titled “The Sea of Monsters.” Tamara Smart, Daniel Diemer, Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho will also appear in season two.

The following was revealed about the plot of season two:

“In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.”

A video showing off Day from the set was also shared at D23. Check that out below. The premiere date for season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be announced later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Percy Jackson (@percyseries)

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Disney+ series? Are you excited to see season two?