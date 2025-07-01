Too Much: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Comedy Series from Lena Dunham and Luis Felber

Too Much is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the series from Lena Dunham and Luis Felber.

Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, Michael Zegan, Janicza Bravo, Richard E. Grant, Leo Reich, Daisy Bevan, Adele Exarchopoulos, Dean-Charles Chapman, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Andrew Rannells, Rhea Perlman, Emily Ratajkowski, Stephen Fry, Kaori Momoi, and Adwoa Aboah star in the comedy, which will follow a woman who heads to London looking for love.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Jessica (Megan Stalter) is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister. But when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe) – a walking series of red flags – she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language? From the creator of Girls and the producers of Love Actually, Too Much is an ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is.”

Too Much arrives on July 10th. The trailer for the series is below.

