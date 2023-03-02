Zero Day: Netflix Orders Limited Series Starring Robert De Niro

Zero Day is coming soon to Netflix. The series starring and executive produced by Robert Deniro will focus on how people handle a world in crisis. The conspiracy thriller is created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. Six episodes are planned for the limited series, and a premiere date will be announced later.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Netflix announced today the new limited series Zero Day, a conspiracy thriller from Creator / Executive Producer Eric Newman under his Grand Electric Productions deal with Netflix, and Creator / Executive Producer Noah Oppenheim.

Star / Executive Producer: Robert De Niro stars and executive produces in his first TV series.

Logline: Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

Format / Episodes: Drama; 6 episode limited series

Creators / Writers / Executive Producers: Eric Newman for Grand Electric (The Watcher, Narcos, Narcos: Mexico) and Noah Oppenheim (Jackie, The Thing About Pam, The Maze Runner)

Creator / Executive Producer: Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt

Executive Producer: Jonathan Glickman (Wednesday, Respect)

Director / Executive Producer: Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men and Love & Death) will direct all episodes

QUOTES

o Eric Newman: “I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams. And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series.”

o Noah Oppenheim credited Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Michael S. Schmidt and “the stories that kept him up at night” for early inspiration, adding, “To see this ripped-from-reality thriller come to life, starring the legendary Robert De Niro, is more than we could have hoped.”

o Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada: “Zero Day is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat. What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter and Michael S. Schmidt.”