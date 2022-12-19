Mr. Natural: Robert De Niro to EP and Star in New Crime Drama Series from Mitch Glazer

Robert De Niro has landed another television role. A few weeks after landing Zero Day on Netflix, the actor will now executive produce and star in Mr. Natural from Entertainment One. A network or streaming service has not yet been found for the new drama.

Variety revealed the following about the plot of the series from Mitch Glazer:

“The project follows Louis “Mr. Natural” Baron (De Niro), who, fresh off a 30-year stint in federal prison, hits Palm Springs driven by a dream to reunite with his stolen family and a dangerous scheme to grab a taste of the Salton Sea’s lithium billions, per the logline for the potential series. There will be blood in the sand and bones in the desert. Palm Springs will never be the same.”

Additional details for the series will be announced at a later date.

