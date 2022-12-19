Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago PD: NBC Keeping 10 O’Clock Hour for Now

NBC isn’t giving up the 10 PM hour — yet. It was reported in August that the peacock network was considering dropping the 10 PM hour and giving the timeslot back to affiliate stations to fill with whatever they choose (likely an early newscast or syndicated programming).

NBC has decided to keep the third hour of primetime at least through the 2023-2024 season as it explores its options. Per Deadline, the network is looking at picking up more multi-cam comedies and procedurals.

A decision to lose the 10 PM hour would impact two big Dick Wolf franchises in particular, with Chicago PD and Law & Order: Organized Crime airing at that hour on Wednesday and Thursday nights, respectively. The nights of Wolf programming perform well for the network and this move would disrupt them.

The following was reported about the discussions surrounding NBC‘s third hour of primetime:

A decision has now been made, at least when it comes to the next 2023-24 broadcast season. I hear Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, relayed the message during recent agency presentations, stressing that the network will not be getting out of the 10 PM hour. According to sources, the statement is true for the 2023-24 season while the company continues to evaluate its options. A potential 10 PM exit is considered a cost-cutting move amid declining linear viewing for entertainment programming, and Shell has indicated that NBCU intends to “reallocate resources” toward areas of the company that are growing. Asked in October if he expects other media giants to follow NBCU’s lead in possibly abdicating the 10 PM hour, Jordan Wertlieb, head of station owner Hearst Television, replied, “I expect they will and I hope they will.”

What do you think? Do you want to continue seeing programming by the networks during the 10 PM hour?