Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Three Ratings

The Law & Order: Organized Crime series is the newest show in the Law & Order franchise. Most of the series in the NBC franchise have run for years and years, but a few haven’t worked and have been cancelled. Will Law & Order: Organized Crime be cancelled, or is it sure to be renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello, and Rick Gonzalez. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) has returned to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target. Detectives Jamie Whelan (Antonello) and Bobby Reyes (Gonzalez) are recent additions to the team.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/23 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC averaged a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.93 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?