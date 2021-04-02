Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season One Ratings

The Law & Order franchise has been running for decades on NBC and several hundreds of episodes. Creator Dick Wolf knows how to create a series and keep it going. Now, he’s introduced a new spin-off that revolves around one of the franchise’s most beloved characters. Can this show fail? Is Law & Order: Organized Crime essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season two or, could it still be cancelled due to disappointing ratings? Stay tuned.

A police procedural series, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger. Nicky Torchia, Michael Rivera, and Ibrahim Renno recur. For 12 seasons of SVU, NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) worked for Manhattan’s 16th Precinct and was partnered with Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). In the spin-off, Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime following the loss of his wife, Kathy, in a car bomb that was meant for him. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler aims to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Law & Order: Organized Crime TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?