Law & Order: Organized Crime: Showrunner Leaves Upcoming Christopher Meloni Spin-Off

Law & Order: Organized Crime is going under a behind the scenes change before production begins on the new Law & Order spin-off, which features the return of Christopher Meloni to the franchise.

Matt Olmstead, formerly the man behind Chicago PD, was set to act as showrunner for the series, but he is now out. A new showrunner has not been selected yet.

Deadline revealed the following about the change on the NBC series:

“According to sources, a decision was made to take extra time crafting the new series that reintroduces a beloved character alongside the original Law & Order: SVU series that tackles the NYPD. There has been extra scrutiny on portraying police work on TV following the death of George Floyd and the national unrest it sparked.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime was set to premiere with the 2020 fall line-up, but it isn’t known when it will arrive now on the network.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this showrunner change? Do you plan to watch the new Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC?