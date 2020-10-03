DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Six; Adam Tsekhman Promoted to CW Series Regular

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is getting ready to start production on its sixth season, and another casting change has been made. Adem Tsekhman has been promoted to a regular member of the cast. He appeared as Gary throughout several seasons of the series. He first appeared on the superhero series during season three.

TV Insider reported that during the upcoming season, he will become a full-fledged legend, and his origin story would be explored. It was called “more bizarre than you would imagine.” That is saying a lot for The CW series.

Shayan Sobhian was also promoted to series regular over the summer. The cast of the series includes Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann.

A premiere date for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has not yet been set, but it will arrive in early 2021.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this superhero series? Will you watch season six of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW? Are you excited to see more of Gary?