Airing on the NBC television network, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger. Nicky Torchia, Michael Rivera, and Ibrahim Renno recur. For 12 seasons of SVU, NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) worked for Manhattan’s 16th Precinct and was partnered with Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). In the spin-off, Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime following the loss of his wife, Kathy, in a car bomb that was meant for him. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler aims to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime averages a 1.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.86 million viewers. Find out how Law & Order: Organized Crime stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of April 2, 2021, Law & Order: Organized Crime has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Law & Order: Organized Crime for season two? SVU continues to be a popular series and viewers have been yearning for Meloni’s return for years. Unless something unforeseen happens, I can’t imagine this show not being renewed. I suspect it will run for as long as Meloni wants to do it for a price that the network wants to pay. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Law & Order: Organized Crime cancellation or renewal news.



