Vulture Watch

What won’t Voight do to see justice served? Has the Chicago PD TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Chicago PD, season nine. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Tracy Spiridakos. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of Chicago PD averages a 1.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.42 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership. Find out how Chicago PD stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Chicago PD has been renewed through season 10. Season nine debuts (TBD) during the 2021-22 television season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about Chicago PD being cancelled for awhile. The Wednesday night police series has already been renewed for seasons nine and 10. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago PD cancellation or renewal news.



Chicago PD Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Chicago PD‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Chicago PD TV show has been renewed for a ninth season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series, instead?