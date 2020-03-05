Chicago PD: Season Seven Ratings

In season seven, NBC’s Chicago PD TV series attracted 10% more viewers than the previous season. That’s a very rare thing these days. Will the ratings continue to rise in season eight or, will they drop? Will Chicago PD be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A police drama, Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Tracy Spiridakos. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The sixth season of Chicago PD on NBC averaged a 1.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.10 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the Chicago PD TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season?

*2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago PD for three years — season eight (2020-21), season nine (2021-22), and season 10 (2022-23).



