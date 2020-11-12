Chicago PD: Season Eight Ratings

Though it can feel like there’s very little justice when it comes to TV cancellations and renewals, the most popular series usually end up staying on the air for many years. Thankfully for fans of Chicago PD, there’s no need to worry about this show being cancelled by NBC anytime soon. The police drama series has already been renewed for seasons nine and 10, through 2022-23. Will the series continue to do well in the ratings? Could the peacock network’s executives end up regretting the multi-year renewal? Stay tuned.

Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Tracy Spiridakos. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/12 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season seven of Chicago PD on NBC averaged a 1.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.05 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Chicago PD TV series on NBC? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a ninth season?