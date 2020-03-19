Menu

Chicago PD: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Published:

Chicago PD TV show on NBC: season seven viewer votes (cancel or renew for season 8?)

Will justice prevail on the seventh season of the Chicago PD TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chicago PD is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season seven episodes of Chicago PD for us here. *Status update below.

An NBC police drama, Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Tracy Spiridakos. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Chicago PD TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should NBC cancel or renew Chicago PD for an eighth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago PD for three years — season eight (2020-21), season nine (2021-22), and season 10 (2022-23).



Anita
Reader
Anita

Please give voight back his edge like back in old one i.love all 3 chicago.me and my friends and friend look every week even the repeats only thing wish they could away to bring back Al they kept him we.missed him did not cate antonio he wss pest took him and left. Al

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 18, 2020 12:05 pm
karen kava
Reader
karen kava

I watch all 3 Chicago’s faithfully. I wish you had kept Chicago Justice too. My mother lives with me and she loves the shows
too.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 15, 2020 1:00 pm
TK☺️
Reader
TK☺️

Chicago PD is Hands Down one of the Best Shows ever made !!! I have been watching Chicago PD from the very first season and I am Hooked
I can’t wait for more and more Episodes of my Favorite Show … As that been Said I am a Huge Fan I love the whole Crew and all their hard work and Acting surely has paid off !! I couldn’t be Happier and Prouder That my Favorite Shows will be around for longer .. They all truly Deserve It

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 13, 2020 1:17 pm
TK☺️
Reader
TK☺️

Chicago PD is Hands down one of the Best Shows ever made … It is my Favorite Show and can’t wait for more and more Episodes
I have Been watching Chicago PD since first season and I am hooked on my favorite Crew
as that said I am one of the biggest Fans
I’d be heartbroken if my show ever ended my Wednesday Nights would never be the same
They should air Chicago PD earlier. than 10pm
I vote all the way for my favorites and the Show

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 13, 2020 1:07 pm
Pete
Reader
Pete

AGREE wholeheartedly with others….complete Chicago series are FANTASTIC and ADDICTING!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 11, 2020 11:57 am
Pete
Reader
Pete

Brings me back to the days of one of the best dang cop shows produced….HILL STREET BLUES! KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 11, 2020 11:55 am
Mac
Reader
Mac

The entire Dick Wolf ‘Chicago’ franchise is outstanding, as is most anything that Wolf Entertainment produces, but Chicago PD is my favorite! I’m so glad to hear all the ‘Chicago’ shows have been renewed for at least 3 more years. I hope all three are still on the air in 2030! I never miss an episode of Chicago PD. (I do LOVE Kara Killmer on Chicago Fire)

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 4:42 pm
Susan Moore
Reader
Susan Moore

Good for them renewing for 3 more years. Great show–But quit bringing all the females on the team need more men! What happened to Antonio!?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 12:22 pm
ChelleKG
Reader
ChelleKG

I’m so in love with this show that I watch all the reruns endlessly on other networks. To cancel this show would cancel a part of me… and yes, this show is just THAT darn good!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
March 4, 2020 10:14 am
Therese Chatelain
Reader
Therese Chatelain

I’m a Chicago PD, Fire and Med addict and never missed an episode lol

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
March 3, 2020 11:36 pm
Cathy Sellers
Reader
Cathy Sellers

I agree with Therese, I LOVE the Chicago ensemble and evening watch reruns

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 13, 2020 9:54 am
Linda Conrad
Reader
Linda Conrad

Chicago PD is one show I never miss. It’s one of my favorites.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
February 27, 2020 5:18 pm
r.mahon
Reader
r.mahon

Another great episode, 2/26
Good to see Roman character back, glad Voight “looked” the other way

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
February 27, 2020 12:59 pm
Jacqueline dozier
Reader
Jacqueline dozier

The best show!!!

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
February 26, 2020 6:13 pm
CAROLYN PERRA
Reader
CAROLYN PERRA

I am a Chicago PD Addict!!! Please keep this show on. I don’t think there is a cure for this addiction. I love this show!!!!!!

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
February 26, 2020 9:53 am
brenda schonfeld
Reader
brenda schonfeld

been watching all the chicago programs since inception. hope they continue.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
February 26, 2020 2:29 am
