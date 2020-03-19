Will justice prevail on the seventh season of the Chicago PD TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chicago PD is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season seven episodes of Chicago PD for us here. *Status update below.

An NBC police drama, Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Tracy Spiridakos. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Chicago PD TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should NBC cancel or renew Chicago PD for an eighth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago PD for three years — season eight (2020-21), season nine (2021-22), and season 10 (2022-23).