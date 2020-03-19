Will justice prevail on the seventh season of the Chicago PD TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chicago PD is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season seven episodes of Chicago PD for us here. *Status update below.
An NBC police drama, Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Tracy Spiridakos. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.
What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Chicago PD TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should NBC cancel or renew Chicago PD for an eighth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
*2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago PD for three years — season eight (2020-21), season nine (2021-22), and season 10 (2022-23).
Please give voight back his edge like back in old one i.love all 3 chicago.me and my friends and friend look every week even the repeats only thing wish they could away to bring back Al they kept him we.missed him did not cate antonio he wss pest took him and left. Al
I watch all 3 Chicago’s faithfully. I wish you had kept Chicago Justice too. My mother lives with me and she loves the shows
too.
Chicago PD is Hands Down one of the Best Shows ever made !!! I have been watching Chicago PD from the very first season and I am Hooked
I can’t wait for more and more Episodes of my Favorite Show … As that been Said I am a Huge Fan I love the whole Crew and all their hard work and Acting surely has paid off !! I couldn’t be Happier and Prouder That my Favorite Shows will be around for longer .. They all truly Deserve It
Chicago PD is Hands down one of the Best Shows ever made … It is my Favorite Show and can’t wait for more and more Episodes
I have Been watching Chicago PD since first season and I am hooked on my favorite Crew
as that said I am one of the biggest Fans
I’d be heartbroken if my show ever ended my Wednesday Nights would never be the same
They should air Chicago PD earlier. than 10pm
I vote all the way for my favorites and the Show
AGREE wholeheartedly with others….complete Chicago series are FANTASTIC and ADDICTING!!!
Brings me back to the days of one of the best dang cop shows produced….HILL STREET BLUES! KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK!
The entire Dick Wolf ‘Chicago’ franchise is outstanding, as is most anything that Wolf Entertainment produces, but Chicago PD is my favorite! I’m so glad to hear all the ‘Chicago’ shows have been renewed for at least 3 more years. I hope all three are still on the air in 2030! I never miss an episode of Chicago PD. (I do LOVE Kara Killmer on Chicago Fire)
Good for them renewing for 3 more years. Great show–But quit bringing all the females on the team need more men! What happened to Antonio!?
I’m so in love with this show that I watch all the reruns endlessly on other networks. To cancel this show would cancel a part of me… and yes, this show is just THAT darn good!
I’m a Chicago PD, Fire and Med addict and never missed an episode lol
I agree with Therese, I LOVE the Chicago ensemble and evening watch reruns
Chicago PD is one show I never miss. It’s one of my favorites.
Another great episode, 2/26
Good to see Roman character back, glad Voight “looked” the other way
The best show!!!
I am a Chicago PD Addict!!! Please keep this show on. I don’t think there is a cure for this addiction. I love this show!!!!!!
been watching all the chicago programs since inception. hope they continue.