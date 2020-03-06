Will Lily uncover the truth in the first season of the Devs TV show on FX on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Devs is cancelled or renewed for season two (this appears to be a mini-series). Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Devs here.

An FX on Hulu thriller TV series created by Alex Garland, the Devs TV show stars Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Karl Glusman, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Alison Pill. The story follows Lily Chan (Mizuno), a young software engineer who works for Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley. Her boyfriend is Sergei (Glusman), an AI coder at the company. After Sergei’s disappearance, Lily suspects foul play and begins to investigate. She quickly realizes that all roads lead to Amaya’s enigmatic CEO, Forest (Offerman), and Devs, the company’s secret development division. In her quest to discover the truth, Lily uncovers a technology-based conspiracy that could change the world..





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Devs TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?