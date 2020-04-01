Will Annie sort out her life in the second season of the Shrill TV show on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Shrill is cancelled or renewed for season three. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Shrill here. *Status Update Below

A Hulu comedy series, the Shrill TV show stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Dana Millican, Sean Tarjyoto, Daniel Stern, and Julia Sweeney. Based on the Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman book by Lindy West, the series follows Annie Easton (Bryant), a journalist who juggles bad boyfriends, sick parents, and a perfectionist boss. She’s an overweight young woman who feels a deep desire to change her life but, not her physique.







4/1 update: Shrill has been renewed for a third season.