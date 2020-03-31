Menu

Shrill: Season Three Renewal Announced for Hulu Comedy Series

by Jessica Pena,

Shrill TV show on Hulu renewed for season three; (canceled or renewed?)

Shrill fans are in luck! Hulu just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a third season, Deadline reports.

Based on the memoir by Lindy West, the comedy series stars Aidy Bryant as Annie, a fat young woman who feels a deep desire to change her life — not her physiqueThe cast also includes Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Dana Millican, Sean Tarjyoto, Daniel Stern, and Julia Sweeney.

Hulu has ordered eight episodes for season three of Shrill, which is expected to debut during the 2020-21 season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Shrill? Will you watch season three?


