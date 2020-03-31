Shrill: Season Three Renewal Announced for Hulu Comedy Series

Shrill fans are in luck! Hulu just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a third season, Deadline reports.

Based on the memoir by Lindy West, the comedy series stars Aidy Bryant as Annie, a fat young woman who feels a deep desire to change her life — not her physique. The cast also includes Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Dana Millican, Sean Tarjyoto, Daniel Stern, and Julia Sweeney.

Hulu has ordered eight episodes for season three of Shrill , which is expected to debut during the 2020-21 season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Shrill? Will you watch season three?