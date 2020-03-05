Chicago Med: Season Five Ratings

Last year, Chicago Med had the best viewership ratings of NBC’s trio of Chicago drama series. Will it continue to do as well for the peacock network in this time around. Could the numbers fall far enough for the show to be in danger? It seems highly unlikely but you never know. Will Chicago Med be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

An NBC medical drama, Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state of the art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and state-of-the-art treatment. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The fourth season of Chicago Med on NBC averaged a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.24 million viewers.

*2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago Med for three more years — season six (2020-21), season seven (2021-22), and season eight (2022-23).