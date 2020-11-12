Menu

Chicago Med: Season Seven? Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Chicago Med TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 7?

The Television Vulture is watching the Chicago Med TV show on NBCIs this show just what the network doctor ordered? Has the Chicago Med TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Chicago Med, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state of the art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The drama series also features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.
 

Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Chicago Med averages a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.83 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s up by 3% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. Find out how Chicago Med stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Chicago Med has already been renewed through season eight.  Season seven debuts (TBD) during the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about Chicago Med being cancelled for awhile. The Wednesday night series has already been renewed for seasons seven and eight. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Med cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Chicago Med TV show has been renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



