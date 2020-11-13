Vulture Watch

At this point, have Olivia and her team seen it all? Has the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 23rd season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, season 23. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Jamie Gray Hyder, Peter Scanavino, and Demore Barnes. Created by Dick Wolf, the police procedural series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (T), Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish), and newer addition Officer Katriona “Kat” Azar Tamin (Hyder). Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates and navigates the politics of the DA’s office. Deputy Chief Christian Garland (Barnes) leads his team with charisma and lives the contemporary principles he aims to apply to the entire NYPD.



Season 22 Ratings

The 22nd season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.01 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership. Find out how Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been renewed through season 24. Season 23 debuts (TBD) during the 2021-22 network TV season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if NBC will cancel Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The longest-running American primetime drama has already been renewed for seasons 23 and 24. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cancellation or renewal news.



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show has been renewed for a 23rd season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series, instead?