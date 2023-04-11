Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Four Renewal Set for NBC Crime Drama Series

Stabler and the team will be back for the 2023-24 broadcast season. Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for a fourth year by NBC. The third season’s episodes air on Thursday nights and will finish being released in May.

A procedural drama series, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello, and Rick Gonzalez. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) has returned to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target. Detectives Jamie Whelan (Antonello) and Bobby Reyes (Gonzalez) are recent additions to the team.

The third season of Law & Order: Organized Crime averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.44 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 14% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership. It picks up nearly 60% more viewers in the live+7 dating ratings. It’s the lowest-rated of the three Law & Order series but is still in the top half of NBC’s scripted series.

Today, NBC also renewed its five other drama series from executive producer Dick Wolf — Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime series? Are you glad that this drama has been renewed for a fourth season?

