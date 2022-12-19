CSI: Vegas: Season Two; Another Original Series Veteran Returning to CBS Show in 2023

CSI: Vegas is seeing another original CSI cast member return for the second season. ET Online revealed that Eric Szmanda will appear in multiple episodes of the series alongside star Marg Helgenberger. The actor appeared in 15 seasons of CSI as tech whiz Greg Sanders.

No details about Szmanda’s return were revealed, but it’s been in the works since the first season. CSI creator Anthony Zuiker teased the following about the CBS series last year:

“I will be personally lobbying to bring somebody [specific] back from CSI, if we get a [season 2] pickup. I think the fans would like to see some familiar faces. And if we do get a pickup, and we have a sit-down about what season 2 looks like, I’ll definitely be making a case for bringing familiar faces back, yeah. If I had to choose, it would be somebody from the original CSI cast to come back. That would be something I would definitely lobby for. And like I said, CSI’s family, so all four of those shows [CSI, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber] are wide open for possibilities.”

Specifics about Szmanda’s return will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see another original cast member return for the revival?