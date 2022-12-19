Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Coroner, 60 Minutes, The Sound of Music, The Simpsons, NFL Football

Coroner TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Jasper Savage/Muse Entertainment Enterprises, Inc. — © 2022 Muse Entertainment Enterprises, Inc.

Sunday, December 18, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Coroner and 60 Minutes.   Specials: The Sound of Music and When Christmas Was Young.  Sports: NFL Football: New York Giants at Washington Commanders, NFL Overrun, The OT, and Football Night in America.  Reruns: East New York, The Masked Singer, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

