Sunday TV Ratings: The Outpost, 60 Minutes, Bob’s Burgers, The Sound of Music, NFL Football

Sunday, December 20, 2020 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes and The Outpost. Specials: The Sound of Music, Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019, Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert, and The 22nd Annual Home for the Holidays. Sports: Sunday Night Football, Football Night in America, and NFL Overrun. Reruns: Family Guy, The Moodys, The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?