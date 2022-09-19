CSI: Vegas: Season Two; Marg Helgenberger Talks About Returning to the CBS Franchise

CSI: Vegas is seeing another big return for its second season. Marg Helgenberg is returning to the series as Catherine Willows, and she spoke about returning to the franchise after her departure during season 12 of CSI.

Per Deadline, Helgenberg said the following:

“I wanted to make sure there was a reason Catherine would come back to the job. It’s a tough gig. Why would Catherine, at this age, come back? That was important to me. I had several conversations with [showrunner] Jason Tracey about that. I really want to get it right and we did. I feel the respect toward me, I’m so grateful. It’s been a hell of a lot of fun working with everybody. The set is vastly different than the original set. I’m still discovering new rooms, in fact. Of course I miss some of the old gang but I got over that pretty quickly because everybody has been so welcoming and gracious.”

Helgenberg signed a one-year deal to join the series like William Petersen and Jorja Fox did for season one. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mandeep Dhillon star in the CBS series.

CSI: Vegas returns on September 29th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Marg Helgenberg in season two of CSI: Vegas?