CSI: Vegas: Season Two; Jorja Fox Not Returning to CBS Series After All

by Regina Avalos,

CSI: Vegas TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

CSI: Vegas will not have Jorja Fox as a part of its cast for season two after all. Fox had originally planned to return in some capacity for the second season of the CBS series, but she has since changed her mind. Her onscreen partner, William Petersen, only signed on for the first season of the revival.

Starring Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Mel Rodriguez, and Wallace Langham, the series is a reboot of the popular CSI franchise. Petersen and Fox (above) appeared to help launch the series, and viewers could potentially see other familiar faces appear in season two.

Jason Tracey said the following about the future of CSI: Vegas per TV Line:

“I’d be like a kid in a candy store if I got a Season 2, to kind of ‘go shopping’ and hopefully tap in some familiar faces.”

What do you think? Are you sad that Fox will not return for CSI: Vegas season two? Do you plan to watch the CBS series with the remaining cast?



Tmarie

Well shoot…..

Cheryl

They were the hook for the shows return. Now we wait & see if those who remain can carry the show’s legacy forward? Not sure how it will all play out.

Sharon West

That really upsets me. Jorja helps make that show. She will be missed.

