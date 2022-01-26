CSI: Vegas: Season Two; Jorja Fox Not Returning to CBS Series After All

CSI: Vegas will not have Jorja Fox as a part of its cast for season two after all. Fox had originally planned to return in some capacity for the second season of the CBS series, but she has since changed her mind. Her onscreen partner, William Petersen, only signed on for the first season of the revival.

Check out her three-part Twitter message below.

Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. (1) — Le Fox (@JorjaFoxofficia) January 25, 2022

Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show! (3) 🙏🏼❤️ — Le Fox (@JorjaFoxofficia) January 25, 2022

Starring Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Mel Rodriguez, and Wallace Langham, the series is a reboot of the popular CSI franchise. Petersen and Fox (above) appeared to help launch the series, and viewers could potentially see other familiar faces appear in season two.

Jason Tracey said the following about the future of CSI: Vegas per TV Line:

“I’d be like a kid in a candy store if I got a Season 2, to kind of ‘go shopping’ and hopefully tap in some familiar faces.”

