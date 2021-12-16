CSI: Vegas: Season Two; CBS Renews Sequel Series for 2022-23

The team from Sin City will be back for more in the 2022-23 television season. CBS has renewed CSI: Vegas for a second season. Word is that William Petersen won’t be returning in his on-screen role but he’ll be back as an executive producer. Jorja Fox might be back for year two.

A police procedural series, the CSI: Vegas TV show is a sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation which ran for 15 seasons. This show stars Petersen, Fox, Wallace Langham, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez with Jamie McShane, Jay Lee, and Paul Guilfoyle in recurring roles. Facing an existential threat that could release thousands of convicted killers, a new team of investigators must enlist the help of CSI veterans, Gil Grissom (Petersen), Sara Sidle (Fox) for a case that involves former colleague David Hodges (Langham). The current Vegas Crime Lab is led by Maxine Roby (Newsome). Her team includes Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), and Head Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez (Rodriguez). The combined force deploys the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice.

The first season of CSI: Vegas averaged a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.70 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While it’s been one of the network’s lowest-rated shows in the traditional ratings, CSI: Vegas saw sizable growth in the live+7 day ratings with averages of a 0.78 in the demo with 6.81 million.

Here’s the renewal announcement from CBS:

CBS RENEWS HIT FRESHMAN DRAMA “CSI: VEGAS” FOR SECOND SEASON CBS has renewed hit freshman drama CSI: VEGAS for a second season to air during the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The CBS Original series is part of CBS’ highly successful freshman class, which has four of the top five new series this season. The season one finale aired Wednesday, Dec. 8. “The incredibly talented CSI: VEGAS creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise,” said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS. CSI: VEGAS improved its Wednesday night 10:00 PM time slot by +60% in viewers. Through the first nine episodes (as of Dec. 1), CSI: VEGAS added +3.10m viewers (6.81m from 3.71m, +84%) with 7-day playback. This is the highest playback of any new drama on any network. The entire exciting first season of CSI: VEGAS is available to binge on Paramount+. About Season One of CSI: VEGAS

CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network’s global hit “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” opened a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas – the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) enlisted the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), to investigate a case centered around former colleague David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force deployed the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. The first season also starred Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez. CSI: VEGAS is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Executive producers for the series are Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz (initial episode only) and Cindy Chvatal.

