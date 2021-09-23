Survivor: Season 41 Viewer Votes

Has the pandemic-induced production delay changed what viewers will see in the 41st season of CBS’ Survivor TV show? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Survivor is cancelled or renewed for season 42. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 41st season episodes of Survivor here.

A CBS competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 41st edition, aka “Survivor 41,” 18 new players are relocated to the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji and are divided into three tribes — Luvu, Ua, and Yase (the Fijian words for flood, wave, and lightning). The castaway competitors are Eric Abraham (51), Heather Aldret (52), Erika Casupanan (32), Genie Chen (46), Ricard Foyé (31), Xander Hastings (20), Evvie Jagoda (28), Danny McCray (33), Naseer Muttalif (37), Deshawn Radden (26), Brad Reese (50), Jairus “JD” Robinson (20), Tiffany Seely (47), Sydney Segal (26), Shantel “Shan” Smith (34), David Voce (35), Liana Wallace (20), and Sara Wilson (24).





What do you think? Which season 41 episodes of the Survivor TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Survivor has been renewed for a 42nd season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.