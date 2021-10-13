Twenties: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will the ladies find what they’re looking for in the second season of the Twenties TV show on BET? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Twenties is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Twenties here.

A BET single-camera comedy series created by Lena Waithe, the Twenties TV show stars Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin with Alex Akpobome, Louie Anderson, Madeline Byrne, Rick Fox, Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Donell Rawlings, Nia Jervier, Bernard David Jones, Lea Robinson, Big Sean, Shylo Shaner, Iman Shumpert, Marsha Thomason, Kym E. Whitley, Vanessa L. Williams, and Parker Young in recurring roles. The story follows Hattie (Gibbs), a masculine-presenting queer Black woman in her twenties, and her two straight best friends, Marie (Elmore) and Nia (Graham), as they try to find their footing in life, love, and the professional world in Los Angeles. As season two begins, Hattie juggles working on her script, settling into a new place, and trying to make it work with Ida B. (Brown). Meanwhile, Nia starts her first day on Cocoa’s Butter, and Marie questions her relationship with Chuck (McFerrin).





