Network: BET

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 4, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Jonica T. Gibbs, Sean “Big Sean” Anderson, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy series created by Lena Waithe, the Twenties TV show centers around a queer screenwriter named Hattie and her two straight girlfriends, Marie and Nia, as they all pursue their dreams and love in Los Angeles.

After finding herself homeless and down on her luck, Hattie (Gibbs) is introduced to Ida B. (Brown), a powerful writer and producer who ends up having a soft spot for Hattie. She’s hired to work on Ida B.’s show, Cocoa’s Butter, as an assistant. New to Hollywood and stumbling from relationship to relationship, Hattie searches to find both her voice as a writer and, the right girl.

Marie (Elmore) and her husband, Chuck (McFerrin), take Hattie in after she’s evicted, but that proves to be only one shakeup in their seemingly perfect relationship. At work, Marie is pitted against the company’s only other black film executive, a guy, for a promotion.

Once a successful child performer, spirited Nia (Graham) is now a yoga instructor who decides to get back into acting. She admires Marie and Chuck’s relationship and keeps a dream board to track her aspirations.

While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

