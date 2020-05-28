Is the second season of the American Soul TV show on BET far out? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Soul is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of American Soul here.

A BET drama series, American Soul stars Sinqua Walls, Kelly Price, Jason Dirden, Iantha Richardson, Katlyn Nichol, and Christopher Jefferson. Season two guests include Big Boi, Ledisi, Melanie Fiona, Demetria McKinney, London Brown, Darius McCrary, Tone Bell, Yung Joc, D.C. Young Fly, Christopher B. Duncan, Kearran Giovanni, Alex Ball, and Hudson Thames. The series blends fictional and real-life people, places, and events, as it charts the rise of the cultural phenomenon of Soul Train. The story centers on creator and host Don Cornelius (Walls), and the Soul Train dancers, as they strive to make it in the racially charged Los Angeles of the ’70s. Season two picks up in 1975. As Don becomes a rising star, he continues to manage an assortment of spectacular talent that comes to his show, a complicated family life, failing personal health, and perhaps most importantly, his ego.





