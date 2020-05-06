Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A BET original drama from creators Devon Gregory and Jonathan Price, American Soul stars Sinqua Walls, Kelly Price, Jason Dirden, Iantha Richardson, Katlyn Nichol, Jelani Winston, and Christopher Jefferson. The series blends fictional and real-life people, places and events, as it charts the rise of the cultural phenomenon of Soul Train. The story centers on creator and host Don Cornelius (Walls), and the Soul Train dancers, as they strive to make it in the racially charged Los Angeles of the ’70s.



Season One Ratings

The first season of American Soul averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 584,000 viewers. Check out the ratings of other scripted BET TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will American Soul be cancelled or renewed for season two on BET? The series debuted with okay ratings but, because BET has few scripted projects these days, it’s difficult to know what they consider a success numbers-wise. I think it will be renewed but will keep an ear to the ground for news. Subscribe for free American Soul cancellation or renewal news alerts.

4/2/19 update: BET has renewed the American Soul TV show for a second season.



