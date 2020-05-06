Menu

American Soul: Is the BET TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

The Television Vulture is watching the American Soul TV show on BETIs Soul Train still serving up love, peace, and soul? Has the American Soul TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Soul, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A BET original drama from creators Devon Gregory and Jonathan Price, American Soul stars Sinqua Walls, Kelly Price, Jason Dirden, Iantha Richardson, Katlyn Nichol, Jelani Winston, and Christopher Jefferson. The series blends fictional and real-life people, places and events, as it charts the rise of the cultural phenomenon of Soul Train. The story centers on creator and host Don Cornelius (Walls), and the Soul Train dancers, as they strive to make it in the racially charged Los Angeles of the ’70s.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of American Soul averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 584,000 viewers. Check out the ratings of other scripted BET TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
American Soul has been renewed for a second season which will debut May 27, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will American Soul be cancelled or renewed for season two on BET? The series debuted with okay ratings but, because BET has few scripted projects these days, it’s difficult to know what they consider a success numbers-wise. I think it will be renewed but will keep an ear to the ground for news. Subscribe for free American Soul cancellation or renewal news alerts.

4/2/19 update: BET has renewed the American Soul TV show for a second season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the American Soul TV series has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if BET had cancelled this TV show, instead?



Cynthia M Owens-White
Reader
Cynthia M Owens-White

Our entire community has been speaking about American Soul. We are waiting for season two. Update me on when it will be shown again. We pray it’s not cancelled.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 13, 2020 9:51 pm
Christaan Jenkins
Reader
Christaan Jenkins

No I am very upset that the show has been cancelled was a great show

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 11, 2020 8:30 pm
Jess
Reader
Jess

Season 2: May 2020

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 29, 2020 6:00 pm
Lesa
Reader
Lesa

American Soul should be renewed. I’m looking forward to the next season.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 5, 2020 9:22 am
Andre Delmast
Reader
Andre Delmast

American Soul should be renewed. It is a quality show with a lot of history of the original show.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
October 30, 2019 9:15 pm
Karyn
Reader
Karyn

Yes
Very happy that it was renewed
I’m interested in the story!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
August 19, 2019 5:35 pm
Annette dimino
Reader
Annette dimino

Absolutely loved American Soul!!! Riveting entertaining and backdrop of what was really going on during that era enriches the storyline of Soul Train as just a venue for up and coming singers and groups in that decade
Brilliant parallels enriches story line
Loved the outside Character Nick I think his name was.,,his character should be developed
Talented

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
May 15, 2019 12:33 am
Ms Nessa
Reader
Ms Nessa

Yessss ma’am… American Soul is my Tuesday fix….Give me more…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 10, 2019 4:26 pm
Danielle
Reader
Danielle

Love American soul. Keep them coming

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 9, 2019 11:22 pm
Theresa R Drummond
Reader
Theresa R Drummond

Love American Soul, all the actors are are playing the he’ll out of their roles. Just a little sad that one character has been killed off, other then that the show is great.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 5, 2019 1:46 am
Annette dimino
Reader
Annette dimino

Enjoyed AS tremendously! Yearning for more!
I hope Nick returns

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 15, 2019 12:27 am
