American Soul: Season Two; BET Scripted Series Returns This Month

“You’ve forgotten who’s the real star of the show.” BET just announced the premiere date for season two of American Soul.

NEW YORK — Today, BET announces “AMERICAN SOUL” season two will premiere on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 PM ET/PT. Inspired by the personal trials and professional successes of a young, ambitious and troubled impresario Don Cornelius, the period drama picks up two years later in 1975. As Don becomes a rising star, he continues to manage an assortment of spectacular talent that comes to his show, a complicated family life, failing personal health, and perhaps most importantly, his ego. The eight-episode season of “AMERICAN SOUL” features a cast of multi-talented actors including Sinqua Walls who plays a young Don Cornelius. Series regulars also include Kelly Price, Jason Dirden, Iantha Richardson, Katlyn Nichol, and Christopher Jefferson. The new season features dynamic guest stars portraying some of the most prolific musicians and visionaries of the era. Big Boi (Grammy(R) Award-winning rapper, “Idlewild”), Ledisi (Grammy(R) Award-nominated artist, “Selma”), Melanie Fiona (Grammy(R) Award-winning singer) Demetria McKinney (“House of Payne”), London Brown (“Ballers”), Darius McCrary (“Family Matters,” “Transformers”), Tone Bell (“Little,” “Fam”) Yung Joc (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”), D.C. Young Fly (“Wild N ‘Out,” “The New Edition Story”), Christopher B. Duncan (“Black Lightning”), Kearran Giovanni (“Major Crimes,” “Black Lightning”), Alex Ball (“NCIS”) and Hudson Thames (“Malibu Country”) will lend their talents throughout the season. Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, season two of “AMERICAN SOUL” is executive produced by Jesse Collins, Jonathan Prince, Tony Cornelius, and Judith McCreary. McCreary also serves as the series showrunner. For more information about “AMERICAN SOUL” visit the network’s official show page at BET.com, and join the conversation on social @BET #AmericanSoulBET.”

