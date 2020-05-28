Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET cable channel, American Soul stars Sinqua Walls, Kelly Price, Jason Dirden, Iantha Richardson, Katlyn Nichol, and Christopher Jefferson. Season two guests include Big Boi, Ledisi, Melanie Fiona, Demetria McKinney, London Brown, Darius McCrary, Tone Bell, Yung Joc, D.C. Young Fly, Christopher B. Duncan, Kearran Giovanni, Alex Ball, and Hudson Thames. The series blends fictional and real-life people, places, and events, as it charts the rise of the cultural phenomenon of Soul Train. The story centers on creator and host Don Cornelius (Walls), and the Soul Train dancers, as they strive to make it in the racially charged Los Angeles of the ’70s. Season two picks up in 1975. As Don becomes a rising star, he continues to manage an assortment of spectacular talent that comes to his show, a complicated family life, failing personal health, and perhaps most importantly, his ego.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of American Soul averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 740,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 3% in the demo and up by 27% in viewership. Find out how American Soul stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 28, 2020, American Soul has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew American Soul for season three? The cable channel doesn’t have many original scripted series and this one has done well in the ratings so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Soul cancellation or renewal news.



