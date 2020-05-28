American Soul: Season Two Ratings

The Soul Train series had a long and successful run on television. The American Soul TV show follows the story of that series and its creator. Will the BET drama stay on the air long enough to tell the whole tale? Will American Soul be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A historical drama series, American Soul stars Sinqua Walls, Kelly Price, Jason Dirden, Iantha Richardson, Katlyn Nichol, and Christopher Jefferson. Season two guests include Big Boi, Ledisi, Melanie Fiona, Demetria McKinney, London Brown, Darius McCrary, Tone Bell, Yung Joc, D.C. Young Fly, Christopher B. Duncan, Kearran Giovanni, Alex Ball, and Hudson Thames. The series blends fictional and real-life people, places, and events, as it charts the rise of the cultural phenomenon of Soul Train. The story centers on creator and host Don Cornelius (Walls), and the Soul Train dancers, as they strive to make it in the racially charged Los Angeles of the ’70s. Season two picks up in 1975. As Don becomes a rising star, he continues to manage an assortment of spectacular talent that comes to his show, a complicated family life, failing personal health, and perhaps most importantly, his ego.

For comparisons: Season one of American Soul on BET averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 584,000 viewers.

