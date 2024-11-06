The Gilded Age: Season Three Casting Revealed for HBO Period Drama Series

The Gilded Age is gearing up for its third season, and HBO has announced the addition of six more to its cast. According to Deadline, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Michael Cumpsty, John Ellison Conlee, Bobby Steggert, and Hannah Shealy are joining the series. This is in addition to the previously announced season three additions of Phylicia Rashad, Jordan Donica, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Victoria Clark.

Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard star in the period drama set in America’s Gilded Age.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“Baker plays Dr. Logan, a family doctor who treats a number of high society families, with Baldwin as Nancy Adams Bell, the older sister of John Adams (Claybourne Elder). Cumpsty portrays Lord Mildmay, a British nobleman who comes to dine at Sidmouth Castle, with Conlee as the successful, educated and polished businessman, Weston; Steggert as the famed artist John Singer Sargent, who has just begun his career painting the great ladies of society; and Shealy as Charlotte Astor, the married daughter of Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy), recently returned from an eventful trip abroad.”

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 Adds Six To Cast https://t.co/EV8UW2DfF1 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 4, 2024

Season three’s production is ongoing, but the premiere date has not yet been announced. HBO renewed the drama in December.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season three when it arrives?