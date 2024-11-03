DTF ST. Louis: HBO Orders Limited Series Starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour

DTF St. Louis is headed to HBO. The cable network has ordered the new limited series starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour. Steven Conrad is behind the seven-episode series.

The drama will follow “a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead.”

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said the following about the upcoming series:

“We are tremendously excited to work with the brilliant auteur Steve Conrad, whose singularity of vision lies central to all his work as a storyteller. With David Harbour and Jason Bateman at series center, two masterful titans in their own right, we couldn’t be more emboldened by the journey ahead and look forward to sharing this special, emotionally provocative piece with the world come time.”

Additional details and a premiere date for DTF ST. Louis will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series on HBO?