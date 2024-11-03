Vampirina, How We Became the Biggest Band in the World: Disney Orders Two Music Comedy Series, Reveals Casting

Disney is bringing more music-based series to its networks in 2025. Vampirina and How We Became the Biggest Band in the World have both been ordered, and they will air on Disney Channel and Disney+ next year.

Disney Channel revealed more about both new shows in a press release.

“Today, Disney Branded Television announced series greenlights for “How We Became the Biggest Band in the World” and “Vampirina” (both working titles), two music-driven, live-action comedies slated to premiere next year on Disney Channel and Disney+.

“How We Became the Biggest Band in the World” (working title) follows three members of a mega-famous pop group as they tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in middle school. “Vampirina” (working title) follows a tween vampire girl who leaves Transylvania to live amongst humans and pursue her passion for music.

“‘How We Became the Biggest Band in the World’ and ‘Vampirina’ are two standout additions to Disney Channel’s comedy slate,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Both new series are full of all the elements we know our young audiences love: relatable, aspirational characters, upbeat music and plenty of laughter, friendship and heart.”

“How We Became the Biggest Band in the World” (Working Title)

“How We Became the Biggest Band in the World” (working title) follows three members of a mega-famous pop group, Electric Bloom, as they look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in middle school. The girls go on a journey to becoming the biggest band in the world and the best friends in the universe.

The series stars Lumi Pollack (“The Fallout”) as Posey, newcomer Carmen Sanchez as Jade, newcomer Ruby Marino as Tulip and Nathaniel Buescher (“Circuit Breakers”) as Lucas.

Eric Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside writers and executive producers Alex Fox and Rachel Lewis. Iconic songwriter Diane Warren and Bahareh Batmang are executive producers, and Warren wrote the songs in the pilot. Jody Hahn directed and executive-produced the pilot.

“Vampirina” (Working Title)

“Vampirina” (working title) follows a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. Living amongst humans for the first time, she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire secret, something that’s made more challenging when her overprotective father charges an overzealous ghost to live with her at the school. The series is based on the books written by Anne Marie Pace and illustrated by LeUyen Pham, and inspired by the Disney Jr. animated series “Vampirina” from Chris Nee.

The series stars newcomer Kenzi Richardson as Vee, Jiwon Lee (“Rise Up, Sing Out”) as Sophie, Shaun Dixon (“The Neighborhood”) as Elijah, Milo Maharlika (“Les Miserables” Broadway National Tour) as Demi and newcomer Faith Hedley as Britney.

Randi Barnes serves as showrunner and executive producer. Tim Federle and Bronwyn North-Reist are executive producers. Kimberly McCullough directed and executive produced the pilot.