National Treasure: Justin Bartha Reprises Movie Role for Disney+ Series

National Treasure fans will see a familiar face when the series arrives on Disney+. Justin Bartha (above, center) is reprising his role as Riley Poole from the movie franchise. Lisette Alexis, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, and Jake Austin Walker have already been cast in the sequel TV show.

The adventure series will be a continuation of the previously released films with a girl (Alexis) going on an adventure to discover secrets about her family’s past. A premiere date has not yet been set.

Disney+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Disney+ announced today that actor Justin Bartha is returning to guest star and reprise the character of Riley Poole from the hit National Treasure franchise in the upcoming Disney+ original series of the same name. The live-action series is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise centered on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Known by many for starring in two beloved billion-dollar franchises, Todd Phillips’ The Hangover trilogy and the National Treasure movies, Bartha can currently be seen receiving rave reviews for his standalone episode “The Big Payback” on FX’s Atlanta. Other recent credits include co-starring in the critically acclaimed television dramas Godfather of Harlem and The Good Fight. Bartha’s additional credits include Sweet Girl opposite Jason Momoa on Netflix, Driven alongside Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Wood’s White Girl, Holy Rollers with Jesse Eisenberg, Todd Solondz’s Dark Horse, The Rebound opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones and Ryan Murphy’s The New Normal. Stage credits include the Tony(R)-nominated revival of “Lend Me A Tenor” opposite Tony Shaloub, Jesse Eisenberg’s “Asunción,” Robert Askins’ “Permission” and Neil Simon’s “Sunshine Boys.” Bartha is repped by CAA, MGMT. Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. As previously announced, the series also stars multiple award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Ocean’s Twelve) as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird) as Ethan, Jess’ childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill on Broadway) as Oren, a loveable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha’s affections; Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters. Jess recruits her friends to help uncover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) stars as FBI Agent Ross, who assists in the quest.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see National Treasure on Disney+?