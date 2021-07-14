Loki: Season Two; Disney+ Renews Marvel TV Series

The god of mischief will be back to cause more trouble. Disney+ has renewed Loki for a second season.

A science-fiction crime thriller series, the Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The TV show revolves around Thor’s adopted brother and the god of mischief from the Marvel superhero feature films. After stealing the Tesseract (again) during the events of the Avengers: Endgame movie, an alternate version of Loki (Hiddleston) finds himself called before the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA). Forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline, they give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a “time variant” or, help fix the timeline and stop an even greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

The first season launched on June 9th and the sixth and final episode of the season was released early this morning. Midway through the end credits, Loki’s case file was stamped “Loki will return in Season 2”. There’s no word yet as to when the second season will launch.

