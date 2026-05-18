Little Singles: TLC Releases Premiere Date and Trailer for New Relationship Series

Little Singles is coming soon to TLC. The new reality series will follow a small group of little people as they navigate life and love together. A trailer has been released for the series.

TLC revealed the following about the series:

“TLC introduces LITTLE SINGLES, a new relationship series that follows a vibrant, tight-knit group of little people for a rare opportunity to date, connect, and build community. Reuniting in Palm Springs after first meeting at a Little People convention, and maintaining close friendships ever since, the group embarks on a shared getaway where they can live freely, without judgment, and where friendships deepen and sparks fly. The new series premieres Monday, June 15 at 9 PM ET/PT on TLC.

Living in an average sized world comes with daily challenges, from accessibility and social stigma to dating and self-confidence. In this house, everyone is on equal footing, creating a space where they can fully be themselves. What begins as a carefree getaway among friends quickly evolves into a chosen family experience. With a mix of personalities, relationship histories, and different forms of dwarfism, the group explores what love, honesty, and truly belonging really mean.

John (28) is the heart and glue of the house, confident that his close bond with Stephanie (32) and Sammy (26), their self-proclaimed tribe the “Three Amigos,” is unbreakable. But what John doesn’t know is that Stephanie, known for her big personality and even bigger heart, and Sammy, a loud and magnetic presence who thrives as the life of the party, are secretly involved. Stephanie is looking for something real, while Sammy avoids labels, creating tension beneath the surface. When sparks fly between Sammy and Krista (30), the charismatic “princess” of the group, a love triangle emerges, putting friendships at risk. Alongside them is JJ (37), a bold and fearless lifelong performer who returns to Palm Springs after a past relationship, ready to open herself up to love again while bringing an unapologetic energy to the house.

At TLC, we’re always looking for real stories with real heart, and this circle of friends delivers,” said Alon Orstein, Head of Content, TLC. “LITTLE SINGLES follows a group with history and incredible chemistry, and the result is a series that feels fresh, fun, and deeply relatable.”

At its core, LITTLE SINGLES is about connection: celebrating friendships that have stood the test of time while exploring how love can strengthen them, challenge them, and sometimes change them forever.”