Running Point: Season Three; Netflix Renews Kate Hudson Comedy Series

Running Point will stay on the court. Netflix has renewed the Kate Hudson series for another season.

Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, Toby Sandeman, Uche Agada, and Justin Theroux star in the series, which follows Isla Gordon (Hudson) as she runs the family-owned basketball team.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Running Point Season 1 debuted in February 2025, reaching #1 on the Global Top 10 and appearing in the Top 10 in 89 countries. It went on to rank among our top 15 shows worldwide in H1 2025. Running Point Season 2 recently debuted in the Global Top 10, where it has remained since release, and its return also brought Season 1 back onto the chart, with the show surpassing 60M views across both seasons. About Running Point Season 2: Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is no longer the surprise choice to lead the Los Angeles Waves, she’s the one everyone is watching. With the franchise finally rebounding after last year’s scandal, Isla is determined to prove she’s not just keeping the seat warm for her brother Cam (Justin Theroux). What she doesn’t know is that Cam is quietly maneuvering behind the scenes to reclaim his post, turning every misstep into ammunition. As she tries to balance the pressure of running a franchise with devoting time to her personal life, every decision on and off the court counts. To survive the family power plays and the scrutiny of the board, she’ll have to rip up last season’s game plan and come up with a whole new playbook if she wants to close out the season on top. From executive producers Mindy Kaling, David Stassen and Ike Barinholtz, season two of Running Point raises the stakes, deepens the family drama, and finds even more comedy in what it takes to run a modern sports empire.”

The third season of Running Point will be filmed in Los Angeles. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you glad it has been renewed?