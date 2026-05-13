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canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Monday TV Ratings: The Neighborhood, American Idol, The 1% Club, Sullivan’s Crossing, 2026 NBA Playoffs

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The Neighborhood TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, May 11, 2026, ratingsNew episodes: American Idol, The Neighborhood, DMV, FBI, CIA, Sullivan’s Crossing, The 1% Club, and The Quiz with Balls. Sports: 2026 NBA Playoffs. Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

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These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

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