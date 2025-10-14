DMV: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

For years, CBS aired four comedies on Monday nights and four on Thursdays, but those days are long gone. The Neighborhood is ending this year and the network has paired the final episodes with a new sitcom, DMV. CBS has given it a 20 episode order so the network clearly has faith in the program but, is that warranted? Will DMV be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, the DMV TV show was created by Dana Klein, based on a short story by Katherine Heiny. The series stars Harriet Dyer, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, Gigi Zumbado, and Tim Meadows. The story is set in the place everyone dreads going most – the Department of Motor Vehicles. The employees are making minimum wage and dealing with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Working at the East Hollywood DMV office are Colette (Dyer), a driving examiner with a big heart and bad boundaries; Gregg (Meadows), a misanthropic former English teacher; Vic (Cavalero), a former bouncer who loves putting difficult drivers in their places; Barbara (Kearney), a newly promoted manager who tries hard but often misses the mark; Noa (Tarrant), a charming surfer who seems destined for much greater things; and Ceci (Zumbado), a scrappy photographer who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Fortunately, this quirky crew has each other to navigate the twists and turns of the DMV together.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

TV SHOW STATUS As of October 14, 2025, DMV has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

